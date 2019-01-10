Hundreds of dogs and their owners will be in Julia Davis Park this Saturday morning for the annual "See Spot Walk" event. This has become an annual tradition and evolved in several ways. In addition to the short, non-competitive walk there is many other activities. Vendors will be on hand to answer questions and provide products. There are also demonstrations and events to include those who don't have a dog but want to help. You can sign up ahead of time and get more information or there is last minute registration at 8 am with the event starting at 9 am.