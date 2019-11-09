Skyview High School in Nampa recognizes quite a few of its students are lacking basic items important to their well being. Things like personal hygiene products, clothing, shoes, socks and food. A campaign is underway to gather items at the Varsity Football games. This week their asking for socks for high school age children. In addition there are needs for food and other products. Bring something with you to the game this Friday night. If you can't make it to the games you can make a donation to Skyview High School at any of the area Banner Banks.