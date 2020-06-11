Where's Larry? Daughters of the Nile

Daughters of the Nile Foundation raises funds annually through various events and activities. This year it is different because of the pandemic and that means a really unique on-line auction. There are amazing items and trips that part of this auction. Everyone can get involved by going to the auction site and registering and making bids. This event goes from November 8 to November 21. The hours will be from 8 am to 8 pm which means it closes on November 21st a 8 pm. All funds go to help the children who are being help by the Shriners Hospitals.