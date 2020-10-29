Where's Larry? Daughters of the Nile

Daughters of the Nile Foundation is dedicated to helping raise funds for Shriners hospitals. One of the annual events is the Run for the Kids race which should have been this weekend. It will be, but done in a virtual way for safety during Covid pandemic. The event features a 1K and a 5K race that you can do on your own or as a family anytime from Saturday October 31st to November 13th. All the costs have been covered by sponsors this year so all your donations go right directly to the cause. So get signed up and be a part of this fun event.