The annual celebration of poet Robert Burns is a Scottish tradition and you can be a part of the event by going to the Riverside Hotel on Saturday January 25. The night will feature poetry, singing, piping and Scottish Highland dancing. Dinner is included with tradition dishes. The cost is $35 for adults and $12 for children age 4-11. The doors open at 5:30 pm and activities start at 6 pm. You need to get your tickets ahead of time on line or by going to Need to Bead at 1100 N. Orchard in Boise.