Where's Larry? Boise Rescue Mission

The children who are being served by the Boise Rescue Mission need school supplies as the effort continues for schools to open in some form this fall. Just like our children they need those supplies. It could be just as simple as picking up a few extra items when you shop for your own children. You can donate those items at the City Light Women's shelter in Boise off 14th and Jefferson. In the Nampa area take things to the Valley Women and Children's Shelter at 869 W Corporate Lane. You can also call the Mission at 208-343-4680 for more information.