Where's Larry? Albertsons

Each year the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries works to gather turkeys and other food donations to make sure that families that are hurting can still have a family meal on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Help is needed in the effort and it kicks off today at the Albertsons locations around the area and donations will be accepted. Your donations can be turkeys, other food items, cash donations or any combination. All of this effort will help local families have a better holiday season.