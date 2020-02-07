Where's Larry? Grocery Outlet

A food drive is underway for those who are being served by the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. This is very simple and being aided by the Grocery Outlet on Overland. Bags of food needed for the Rescue Mission to help have already been put together. All we need to do is go to the Grocer Outlet and pay $5 per bag. You can purchase as many as you like and the Grocery Outlet will give a $5 credit for what ever you buy for each donation. This effort goes on through the month of July.