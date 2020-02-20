Where's Larry? Boise Rescue Mission Ministry Center

Gather your friends, co-workers, family and neighbors for the annual Canned Food Castle Competition. This is a food drive for the Boise Rescue Mission through the month of March. Get your teams ready now, plan your design, gather the food and create your castle. All the food becomes a donation for the Rescue Mission serving nearly 1,000 meals a day for those who are needing help. Once you have your creation then share it on social media. Sign up on line to get more information and details.