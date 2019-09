Cultures come together is weekend at the annual Red River Pow-Wow. This event features several tribes of Native Americans bringing their unique beliefs and cultural styles together for all to learn. The event is free to attend and the doors open at 10 am both Saturday and Sunday. There is a grand entrance at noon on both days and an extra grand entrance on Saturday night at 7 pm. This is a great event for the entire family with food available for purchase and many handcrafted items.