Where's Larry? Idaho Pizza Company

The Rally 4 Tally started several years ago when Tally an employee of Idaho Pizza Company contracted ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also know as Lou Gehrig's disease. Tally passed away in December of last year but the effort continues to raise funds for those who have ALS and their families. Idaho Pizza Company is inviting everyone to come to any of their locations across the state and tye will donate 20% of sales to MDA. Already underway is a pinup purchase where for as little as one dollar or more you can help add to the effort to "Rally 4 Tally".