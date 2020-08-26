Where's Larry? Boys and Girls Club

Pre-School can really help young students to be ready for their first year in traditional school. However, not all parents are able to pay for a pre-school program. Giraffe Laugh is teaming up with the Boys and Girls club in Garden City to help children age 4-5. There are a few spots still open for this important program and there are plans to create more openings. You can call 208-954-5462 to enroll your child or to get more information.