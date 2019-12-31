Unleash your inner Polar Bear and come to Lucky Peak on New Year's morning to help raise funds for Make-a-Wish Idaho. The funds will be used to grant wishes for children dealing with life-threatening medical conditions and their families. There are many children waiting for wishes and the goal this year is $50,000 to grant up to 8 wishes. You still have time to sign up and you can join my team "Team Larry". Raise as much as you can to help the team reach $10,000 and that will be matched dollar for dollar by Corwin Ford. If you can't participate in the water ski, wake board, or swim event then you can be a part of the team by making a donation on line.