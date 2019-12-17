The 17th annual Great Polar Bear Challenge is coming to Lucky Peak on January 1st and will help raise funds to grant wishes for Idaho children dealing with life threatening illnesses and their families. The funds raised go to Make-a-Wish, Idaho and the goal is to grant as many as 8 wishes by raising more than $50,000. You can register now and start raising donations with at least a $50 donation to receive a t-shirt. If you won't be able to participate you can make a donation through me as I will be participating in the water ski, wake board or swim event.