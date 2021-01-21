Where's Larry? Garden Valley

The third annual Middle Fork Plunge is coming up on Saturday January 30 and will be in Crouch in the Garden Valley area. The plunge will take place from the Rodeo Grounds and all are welcome. Raise funds now to be a part of the event and know that you will be help in the Outreach Center in Garden Valley help with mental health issues for young people who are struggling during these troubling times. In addition there will bowls of hot soup for sale for just $10 and all who attend can buy the soup with the funds also going to mental health awareness.