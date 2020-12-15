x
Where's Larry

Where's Larry? Petra Christian Academy

Christmas Tree Lot

If  you are still looking for Christmas tree, you are in luck. Petra Christian Academy has several trees and the sale will help benefit the small non-profit school.  The Academy reaches and helps students who might not otherwise be able afford this school.  Trees are priced according to size and the lot is open 24 hours a day.  The lot will be attended from 9 am  to 7 pm each day but you select a tree at other times and leave you payment in the form of a check or cash.  The lot is located at the school at 901 North Cole Road  near Boise Towne Square Mall. 