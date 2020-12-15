Where's Larry? Petra Christian Academy

If you are still looking for Christmas tree, you are in luck. Petra Christian Academy has several trees and the sale will help benefit the small non-profit school. The Academy reaches and helps students who might not otherwise be able afford this school. Trees are priced according to size and the lot is open 24 hours a day. The lot will be attended from 9 am to 7 pm each day but you select a tree at other times and leave you payment in the form of a check or cash. The lot is located at the school at 901 North Cole Road near Boise Towne Square Mall.