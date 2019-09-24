The annual OktoberBreast event at Franz Witte Nursery is Thursday September 26 and raises funds for two organizations. Casting for Recovery to help with support and services for breast cancer survivors is one and the other is Expedition Inspiration for breast cancer research. The event is from 6 pm to 8 pm with the doors open at 5:30 pm. The cost is just $20 per person if you get them in advance or $25 per person at the door. The evening features a live and silent auction. Food trucks will be on hand and there are raffle prizes. Lots of great items in the live and silent auctions and special guests make the evening even more fun.