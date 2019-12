A special luncheon will be held at the the Nampa location for the Texas Roadhouse on Thursday December 12 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The cost is just $10 per person with a fixed menu. The funds raised will go to the Nampa Recreation Center to help with scholarships for those individuals and families who can't afford a membership to the facility. You don't need tickets ahead of time just show up and enjoy lunch while helping families.