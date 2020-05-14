Where's Larry? Motorcycle Awareness

Warm temperatures and nice conditions means motorcycles are out in greater numbers. Each year hundreds of riders take part in the annual "Awareness Ride" to call attention motorcycles. This year it was cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic but the riders will still be on the roads. The Coalition for Motorcycle Safety wants all of us to watch. There are fatalities each year where drivers say they never saw the motorcycle. "Look Twice -- Save a Life"!
Motorcycle awareness and safety month