There is still time to get signed up for the Moonlight Golf tournament set for Friday, September 13 at the Warm Springs Golf Course. This fundraiser tournament will help benefit the Adaptive Programs at the Fort Boise Community Center with everything from adaptive sports to adaptive cooking and arts. You can call the Fort Boise Center at (208) 608-7680 to get signed up for the scamble event. This a special "Glow in the Dark" event that starts at 6 pm.