Where's Larry? Miller's Mission

Talk show radio host Kevin Miller of KIDO is living at the Walmart off Garrity Boulevard in Nampa all this week. The mission is to help the Boise Rescue Mission in its efforts to aid the homeless population in Ada and Canyon County. Kevin will be broadcasting live from the parking lot and with the guidelines of social distancing will be accepting donations of cash, food, bottled water, hygiene products and specialty clothing like underwear for men and women. If you can help then stop by as Kevin will be there through Saturday afternoon.