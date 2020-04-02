Where's Larry? Finer Frames, Art with Heart

Finer Frames in Eagle will host an event Thursday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm where local art work will be sold at silent auction. 25 artists have donated their work for sale and 100% of those sales will go directly to Metro Meals on Wheels. The event is free to attend but it will kick off the sale of many other pieces of art that will be sold through the month of February with a split of the proceeds between the artists and Meals on Wheels. Finer Frames is on main street in downtown Eagle.