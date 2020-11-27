Where's Larry? Meridian Speedway

The Meridian Optimists will have their Christmas Tree lot up and going this year at the Speedway parking lot. The lot begins tomorrow Saturday November 28 and run through the season. The hours for sales are Monday through Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. The funds raised will go to help youth activities in the Meridian area, Holiday food baskets and the Meridian Food bank. In addition if you would like a $5 discount on your tree then bring at least 2 non perishable food items for the Meridian Foodbank.