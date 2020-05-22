Where's Larry? Warhawk Air Museum

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of many events and activities. That is not the case for the Memorial Day Fly over by the vintage aircraft of the Warhawk Air Musuem. The ground displays and activities at the Museum have been cancelled but the premiere event the fly over will happen on Memorial Day. Watch the skies over the Treasure Valley on Monday starting just after 11 am. You can reference the map above to get times and locations for the route and the fly over. You can also see it on line.