The Boise Rescue Mission continues to struggle to help homeless families and individuals during this difficult time. Several local companies are stepping up during the month of May and matching our cash donations up to $85,000. Every day the Mission helps individuals with trying to stay safe while not having a home. You go make a donation today a local company will match and double our donations. Don't delay because this match is just during the month of May.
Where's Larry? Boise Rescue Mission Ministries
Your donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the month of May