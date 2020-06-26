Where's Larry? Eagle Christian Church

The Kruz-in Car show will happen tomorrow, Saturday at the Eagle Christian Church. The event is totally free. No charge to attend, no charge for those who want to enter their cars, and free food. The church is located off the intersection of highway 44 and highway 16. Cars can be registered up to 1 pm and the event will go on until 7 pm. Bring the family but also bring your masks as they will be required to attend and remember keep your family together and social distance.