Children who are food insecure have help during the school year with breakfast and lunch programs.  However, the Meridian Food Bank recognizes those children struggle on the weekends.  Several years a weekend backpack program was started to help fill the gap.  That program continues to grow and we can help make a big difference by participating in the "Knockdown Hunger" event on Tuesday September 17.  You can sign up now  and plan to attend this fun event that features bowling, food and a live auction.  The cost is $30 per person and everything is included. 