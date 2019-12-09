Children who are food insecure have help during the school year with breakfast and lunch programs. However, the Meridian Food Bank recognizes those children struggle on the weekends. Several years a weekend backpack program was started to help fill the gap. That program continues to grow and we can help make a big difference by participating in the "Knockdown Hunger" event on Tuesday September 17. You can sign up now and plan to attend this fun event that features bowling, food and a live auction. The cost is $30 per person and everything is included.