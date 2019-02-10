All the dark twists and turns are still a part of this story of a scientist who experiments on himself and it all goes wrong. This is the musical version which hasn't been seen very much and will open this weekend at the Stagecoach Theatre off Orchid and Emerald in the Boise area. Seating is limited and is expected to sell out for all performances. You will need to call the box office at (208) 342-2000 to reserve your tickets for the show you want to see. There are a couple of matinee shows as well as the evening performances.