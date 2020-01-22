Where's Larry? Nampa Recreation Center

Here is a great way to try doing a Triathlon event in a warm and safe environment. The Nampa Recreation Center is holding its annual Indoor Triathlon this Saturday. This will all take place indoors with a half mile swim in the pool, followed by a 10 mile ride on an upright stationary bike and then a 4 mile run on the indoor track. The cost $30 for members and $36 for non-members. Everyone age 14 and over is welcome to sign up but you must be registered by Friday as there is no last minute registration. Call 208-468-5858.