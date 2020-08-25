Where's Larry? Nampa Recreation Center

The Harvest Classic in the Nampa area is an event that families look forward to all year. Like may other fun runs and races the Classic this year will be virtual. There is still a big push for families to be a part of the annual event but on your own in your chosen area. The big factor is the fundraising part where money from the event will be given to area schools for physical education programs and also for the children's programs at the Nampa Recreation Center. You can sign up on line and be a part of this years event.