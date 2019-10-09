Fun run events normally raise funds for the organization that hosts the event, but that is not the case for the 35th annual Harvest Classic Fun Run. This family event will raise funds for the PE Departments of the Nampa Schools. The funds will help with equipment and scholarships for Baseball, Swimming, Basketball and more. There are distances for everyone and costs for the distances also vary. You can get signed up now or call 208-468-5858 to sign up and last minute on the Saturday September 14, the day of the event. The day will also feature a potato bar, jump houses, and post race drawing.