Where's Larry? JUMP

If you need a good laugh or chuckle, and who among us doesn't need that right now, you need to head to the JUMP center in Boise. Giggling for Good is a special event that is free to attend and enjoy and hopefully it will help to laugh or at least giggle. In addition maybe it will inspire you to help make a donation that will help Children in the Boise School District. There is a critical need for simple things like hygiene products, socks and even underwear for all ages. The event features corny jokes in association with the tractor displays and a continuous laugh track of babies giggling.