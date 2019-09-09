Food insecurity if a big problem for children all over the state. There are programs to help through school districts with breakfast and lunch but the insecurity goes on through the weekend. Similar to the summer backpack program the Idaho Foodbank is launching a program called "Feed Kids and Fuel Learning". This will help children all over the state identified by schools as food insecure. You can help by making a donation of $25 per month or $300 per year to be a backpack buddy and fill the backpacks with food for evenings and weekends.