Free fishing day is annual event where you don't need to have a fishing license anywhere in Idaho for just one day. Other regulations and rules still apply. This Saturday is Free Fishing Day and each year the Deer Flat Refuge takes advantage of the day to teach lessons about fishing. This year because of the Covid-19 pandemic it will be done in a virtual way. They have lots of tricks and tips on their Facebook page and you link to that from my Facebook page.
Where's Larry? Deer Flat Refuge
Free fishing day this Saturday in a special way at the Deer Flat Refuge by Nampa