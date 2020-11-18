Where's Larry? NW Pets

Frankie was an adopted shelter dog years ago but always remembered his friends left behind. Frankie and his adopted parent knew they had to help so the food drive known as Feed Frankie's Friends was born 22 years ago. Northwest Pets is helping again this year by matching all donations made in their three locations to help get more food for all the pets at the Idaho Humane Society. The effort is under way now and you can get more details and even make a donation on line.