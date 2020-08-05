Where's Larry? Dutch Bros (Virtually)

The annual fundraiser known as "Drink one for Dane" is happening today even with social distancing and staying safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dutch Bros is making this happen in a virtual way by doing donations on line. In addition if you need to be out and can stop by a Dutch Bros location you can also make a purchase at any location and a portion will be donated to today's efforts. This will raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy patients who have Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Dane was a founding member of Dutch Bros and passed away because of ALS.