All Dutch Bros locations will be helping the Boise Rescue Mission today by donating $1 from every beverage sold to the Mission efforts to help those who are hurting. We just need to go to any of the locations through the Treasure Valley and buy something in an effort to help. Additional donations can also be be made at the time of purchase. The promotion is today only February 14 for Valentines Day and that is why the name "Dutch Love".
Where's Larry? Dutch Bros, "Dutch Love"
Dutch Bros helps the Boise Rescue Mission today