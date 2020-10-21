Where's Larry? West Valley Medical Center

Many of us have left over prescription medication and don't know what to do with it and it can be a problem. This Saturday from 9 am to 12 noon you can drop off that unneeded medicine at no cost and be completely safe in the process. A drive through lane will set up at the West Valley Medical Center at 1717 Arlington Ave , Caldwell , ID 83605. You will stay in the vehicle and there will be bins to discard the prescriptions that are non longer needed. The Caldwell police department will be on sight for added safety. This event is just 3 hours long so plan now to dispose of those drugs. You can get more information about the event here.