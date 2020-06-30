Where's Larry? Roaring Springs

The annual fundraiser to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County is the Dolphin Dunk at Roaring Springs. This important event is still on and you can start adopting your little rubber dolphins tomorrow in several ways. The cost is just $3 per dolphin and you can adopt as many as you like. Later this Summer all the dolphins will go into the endless river and the top ones to cross the finish line will win prizes for those who adopted them. To adopt a dolphin or several dolphins you either do that when you visit Roaring Springs, contact a child who is a member of the Boys and Girls Club or you can do it on line.