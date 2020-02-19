Where's Larry? Willow Tree Dental

Children age 0-12 needing dental care are welcome to come to Willow Tree Dental in Meridian off Cherry lane for free care on Saturday February 29. No qualifications for the children but the idea is to reach out to help children who have very little or no dental care. You will need to call ahead and schedule an appointment time at 208-395-1000. There will be a team of professionals to see as many children as possible with the time between 8 am and 2 pm.