Where's Larry? JUMP

The day after Halloween is the Spanish celebration of Dia De Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead. This is a time to reflect and remember those family and friends who have gone before us. This is a celebration of those individuals. This event will be celebrated at JUMP in a unique way because of the Covid pandemic. All activities will be outside and socially distanced. The event features panels of loved ones and everyone is welcome to come to the JUMP area and walk through and there is no charge. The event starts tonight and goes through Sunday.