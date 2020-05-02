Where's Larry? Nampa Recreation Center

Dads and daughters age 3 to 13 are invited to the Nampa Recreation Center this Saturday night for the annual Daddy Daughter Date Night. This is a very popular event for daughters to get dressed up and have a special night with their fathers. The evening will feature dancing, crafts, snacks, face painting and more. You are encouraged to register ahead of time on line or call the Nampa Recreation Center at 208-468-5858. The cost is $9 for Rec members and $11 for non-members. The event runs from 7:30 to 9:30 pm Saturday February 8th.