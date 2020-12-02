Where's Larry? Idaho City, Chili Cook-Off

Make the short drive to the mountain community of Idaho City for the 34th annual Chili cook-off. This is a sample type event where you get your cup for $5 per person and sample all the different styles of chili. There are judges but also a people's choice award. In addition there is music, prizes, a fundraising silent auction and a raffle. Tickets start selling at 11 am with Chili sampling at noon and everything wraps up at 2 pm.