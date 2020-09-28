Where's Larry? Idaho Voices for Children

Idaho Voices for Children is a non-profit that focuses on helping children and their families to thrive in every aspect of their lives. Each year they honor a person who has really made a difference. This year it is former First Lady of Idaho Patricia Kempthorne who tirelessly aided children and continues those efforts. This year the event is virtual because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, so we are all invited to attend on line. The event is this Thursday October 1st at Noon and all you need to do is signup for free. You can also make a donation to help Idaho Voices for Children continue their work.