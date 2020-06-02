Where's Larry? Caldwell Events Center

Break out of the winter doldrums with the 8th annual Cabin Fever Reliever. The event this year is at the Caldwell Events Center formerly known as the O'Connor Fieldhouse. This is an event for children and family as it will raise funds for the Kids First Cast program and the cost is just $1 per person with children 4 and under free. The event runs from 10 am to 5 pm and features activity stations, archery, casting, fly tying, Hunter safety and water safety. Also photo ops with your favorite Star Wars characters from the 501st and Rebel Legions.