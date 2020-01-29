Where's Larry? Statehouse, Buy Idaho Capitol Show

Many of the products and services we may ever need are available locally, yet we may not know about those vendors. The Buy Idaho Capitol Show aims to help by inviting members to display their goods and services in a free day at the Idaho Statehouse. Everyone is welcome to attend as the show runs from 8 am to 3 pm tomorrow, Thursday in the rotunda area of the Statehouse. Come by and see a sampling of the goods and services that are available everyday in the Gem State.