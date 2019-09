It is a British invasion of sorts as more than 100 British made rare and vintage automobiles will be on display in the Fountain area of the Village at Meridian. The "All British Meet" is on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. The event is free to attend but you will be able to buy tickets that will be used to determine the People's Choice Award for the best car. The funds raised by the ticket sales will go directly to the Meridian FoodBank. Buy as many tickets as you like to vote for your favorite.