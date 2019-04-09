The annual Brewfest is back at the Indian Creek Plaza this Saturday afternoon. The event is hosted by the Caldwell Rotary Club and the proceeds will help the local community in a variety of ways. The Rotary has programs to help youth and veterans. The event is free to attend but it will cost you $25 for ticket in advance to take part in the Brewfest portion. You can get tickets for an additional charge on the day of the event. The activities will run from 1 pm to 6 pm. There is also entertainment throughout the day.