Where's Larry? Bosco Open Studios Tour

The annual Bosco Open Studios Tour will be this weekend and next weekend. This will be a hybrid version of the free event. Some of the artists will have their work displayed in a virtual format only, while others will display their work outside for a drive-by or walk-by viewing and still others will open their studios for a tour. The actual studio tours will have strict Covid19 protocols with masks required and at least 6 feet of distancing. You can get all the information and times with an interactive map to guide you tour. There is no charge for this event.