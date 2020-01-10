The annual Bosco Open Studios Tour will be this weekend and next weekend. This will be a hybrid version of the free event. Some of the artists will have their work displayed in a virtual format only, while others will display their work outside for a drive-by or walk-by viewing and still others will open their studios for a tour. The actual studio tours will have strict Covid19 protocols with masks required and at least 6 feet of distancing. You can get all the information and times with an interactive map to guide you tour. There is no charge for this event.
Where's Larry? Bosco Open Studios Tour
Studios tour will be a hybrid version this year