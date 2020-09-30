Where's Larry? Boise Startup Week

B. Resilient, is the theme this year for Boise Startup Week. The theme rings true this year more than any other as this event will be done in a virtual setting because of the Covid pandemic. Now is the time to sign up and the event starts on October 26. There are many parts to this including guest speakers, workshops and tracts depending on what you need at this point in your business. This is for everyone from those wanting to start a business to those getting started to those struggling and wanting to find new ways to be successful. In addition to signing up for free you can make a donation to help keep this event going and help with cash prizes given out at the event for winners of competitions during the event.